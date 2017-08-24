Corpus Christi boarding up, preparing for storm to make landfall
There is a voluntary evacuation in place in Corpus Christi as residents board up windows and fill up sandbags as they prepare for Hurricane Harvey to make landfall late Friday evening or early Saturday morning.
KHOU 4:52 PM. CDT August 24, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Harvey upgraded to a hurricane
-
Houston weather forecast & Tropical Storm Harvey update - 10:10 a.m. update
-
Houston weather forecast & Tropical Storm Harvey update - 6:45 a.m. update
-
Stocking up on supplies for your family
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
Harvey now a category 1 hurricane: What it means
-
KHOU Live Video
-
New to Houston? What to know for Harvey
-
Houston weather forecast & Tropical Storm Harvey update - 5:40 a.m. update
-
9 kids removed from Spring home, parents accused of child endangerment
More Stories
-
Hurricane Harvey: What you need to knowAug 22, 2017, 9:51 a.m.
-
Mandatory, voluntary evacuations in some coastal…Aug 24, 2017, 2:51 p.m.
-
LIST: School closures & cancellations due to HarveyAug 24, 2017, 10:54 a.m.