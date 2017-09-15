Coroner: LSU student had high blood alcohol level, THC in system at time of death

BATON ROUGE, LA. - The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office released a preliminary autopsy report Friday of the LSU student who died after leaving a fraternity house a day earlier.

Coroner William Clark reported Max Gruver had a highly-elevated blood alcohol level and THC inside his system when he was admitted to the hospital.

Clark said the hospital tests will be confirmed in detail through additional toxicology tests. Comprehensive toxicology and histological testing will take another 4 weeks to complete, according to Clark.

Clark also reported there was no internal or external trauma noted.

“Our sincere condolences are extended to Mr. Gruver’s family and friends,” the report added.

According to LSU, Gruver was taken from the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house to the Our Lady of the Lake hospital where he later died on Thursday. Gruver's death is being investigated as a possible hazing incident.

LSU President F. King Alexander said Thursday that alcohol was involved and no arrests have been made at this time. Alexander also said that hazing is not acceptable and will not be tolerated on LSU's campus and as a result all Greek life activities are suspended.

“We are investigating this matter with the utmost seriousness. As we continuously warned over and over again hazing is dangerous, irresponsible and unacceptable and will not be tolerated at LSU period," Alexander said.

Alexander described Gruver's death as "tragic and untimely."

The national Phi Delta Theta General Headquarters also announced that it is suspending all operations of the fraternity's chapter on LSU's campus.

Nine members of the fraternity have also been reportedly forced to move out immediately, according to school officials.

We are working to offer alternative on-campus housing options to those who want it," said Ernie Ballard with LSU. "The university is assisting with that process."

Maxwell Gruver Prelim Coroner's Report by WWLTVWebteam on Scribd

© 2017 WWL-TV