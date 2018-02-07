Cornell fraternity under fire for 'pig roast' sex contest

Cornell University (Photo: USA Today Network)

Cornell University's Zeta Beta Tau fraternity is on probation after university officials were made aware of a sex contest some fraternity members were conducting called the "pig roast."

An investigation that concluded in January found that fraternity members held a contest where new members were encouraged to accumulate "points" by sleeping with women. If members tied, the winner was chosen by whoever had sex with a woman who weighed the most.

Vice president for student and campus life Ryan Lombardi said in a statement that the fraternity's behavior was "abhorrent", The Cornell Daily Sun reported.

“Behavior that degrades and dehumanizes women contributes to a climate and culture of tolerance for sexual violence,” Lombardi said.

According to the Office of Sorority and Fraternity Life, officials received multiple reports of Zeta Beta Tau misconduct in 2017. Women involved in the "pig roast" were not aware of the contest, according to the investigation.

The fraternity said in a statement that the contest was not part of “chapter sanctioned activities nor ones that brothers were aware of," the Daily Sun reported.

The university placed the fraternity on probationary recognition for two years.

