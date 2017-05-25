Convicted baby killer Genene Jones indicted on new murder charge
Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood is determined to make sure that Genene Jones spends the rest of her life in prison as the convicted murderer, set to be released next year, has been indicted on another murder charge.
KENS 5:39 AM. CDT May 26, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Student named 'most likely to be a terrorist'
-
Man in 'fake homeless guy video' speaks out
-
Virus wiping out crawfish in south Louisiana, Houston farmers concerned
-
Convicted nurse, 'Angel of Death', to face new murder charge
-
Fired Baytown officer charged with bribery
-
Caught on camera: Man arrested after driving erratically
-
President Trump appears to shove Montenegro prime minister at NATO
-
The pageant queen vs. the police chief in Commerce
-
Man arrested after wild police chase in N. Houston
-
Video released of teacher kissing student
More Stories
-
'Angel of Death,' convicted former nurse faces new…May 25, 2017, 11:49 p.m.
-
Teachers name student 'most likely to become a terrorist'May 25, 2017, 5:13 p.m.
-
Homeless man accused of scamming speaks outMay 25, 2017, 10:50 p.m.