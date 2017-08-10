Young triathlete competing for 7-year-old cancer patient wins gold

A young cancer patient who went viral for her dance moves inspired another young to win big at a national triathlon. (Photo: Custom)

CYPRESS, Texas - A young cancer patient who went viral for her dance moves inspired another young to win big at a national triathlon.

KHOU 11 News showed viewers 7-year-old Piper Lively’s moves last month. Her mom captured video of her dancing between chemotherapy treatments.

Triathlete Christian DesChamps, 13, feels a special connection with Piper, as they’re both from Cypress. So when he competed in Ohio last weekend, he raced in her honor and raised money for her.

Christian won first place for his age category and brought home a gold medal!

