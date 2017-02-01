Wounded warriors take on NFL alumni in flag football charity game

HOUSTON – NFL alumni challenged “Wounded Warriors” in flag football. It was a blowout.

The Warriors got off their bus being cheered by fans and serenaded by a band. The team of military veterans also seemed convinced victory was in hand.

“To be politically correct, (the NFL alumni team is) in trouble,” Michael Kacer, a wounded warrior said.

Kacer played without his left arm. He lost it in the National Guard. The guy who once thought he could never enjoy life as an amputee nearly lost everything serving his country in Afghanistan.

“(I) fractured (my face) ear-to-ear 24 places,” he said. “Jaw (was) broken in three. The cheek was a clean sever. (I had a) six-inch full fracture in the back of my head, three broken ribs, two collapsed lungs, a punctured intestine and my biceps and triceps got mangled.”

Eight years later, he plays football for the Wounded Warrior Amputee Football Team. Kacer does not play for sympathy.

“No,” he said. “I’m thinking about winning. That’s it. Right now, we’re undefeated and it’s game time.”

He goes out to inspire. Their game Wednesday thrilled a packed Delmar Stadium. More importantly for Kacer, he believes the competition sent a message.

“We hope to show these people nothing is impossible,” he said. “People who are battling their demons inside that you can’t see to realize if I find my new normal, everything can be alright.”





