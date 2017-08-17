Watch 'Standing Together: Race Relations in Houston' Thursday night on KHOU 11

KHOU 11 News Anchors Len Cannon and Mia Gradney lead a conversation on racism and what Houston is doing right in an hour-long special “Standing Together: Race Relations in Houston.”

The discussion will include local leaders including Bishop James Dixon II, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, Dr. Stephen L. Klineberg, Dayan Gross and more and will include a LIVE studio audience.

The program will air on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 from 7-8 p.m.

You can watch this special LIVE event from anywhere.

Standing Together: Race Relations in Houston

TV – KHOU Channel 11

Website – http://on.khou.com/2i3QvSU

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/KHOU11/

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/c/KHOU

KHOU 11 app – iTunes and Android

