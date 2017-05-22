Volunteers make patients feel at home at Hospitality Apartments

(Photo: KHOU)

The Hospitality Apartments in the Texas Medical Center provide up to three months of free housing for patients and their caregivers.

"This is my home away from home," says Bob Thomas of San Angelo. He’s in Houston for prostate cancer treatment. But still considers himself lucky.

"Cancer is cancer. It’s deadly, but compared to the battles other people are going through, it’s amazing," says Thomas.

He and his wife Nell get to stay in the apartment for free, while he's being treated.

“It’s a godsend. It’s a blessing,” says Thomas.

The place is run by volunteers. Most of them are retired, and a good number of them are in their 80’s.

Shirley Garner has been helping out there for 40 years.

"It does something for me to see these people that are sick and yet, they're carrying on. It makes me feel like we're helping in some way," says Garner.

The volunteers do everything from answering the phones to cleaning up the apartments.

"I've seen so many people who come from far away who are kinda lost about being here for treatment and they find a home here," says volunteer Rocky Forshey.

And they come here from all over the world. The need is so great, though. They only have 46 apartments and have a 3-month waiting list.



If you know of someone you think is helping the community, let us know about them by sending an email to standsforhouston@khou.com.

© 2017 KHOU-TV