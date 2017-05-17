Vigil honors boy killed walking home from school one year ago

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Speeding wrecker drivers narrowly miss cars
-
HPD says officers shot man armed with assault rifle outside club
-
Texas Rep. Al Green calls for Trump impeachment
-
Man sues woman for bad date
-
FBCSO: Deputy fired after showing up drunk for training session
-
Self-marriage, known as 'sologamy' gains popularity
-
Worker dies after accident at auto shop
-
Baby found alone in apartment parking lot
-
2-year-old girl drowns in SW Houston pool
-
12 children hurt in flash fire at preschool
More Stories
-
Exclusive: Houston woman's phone stolen in NYC, held…May 17, 2017, 10:07 p.m.
-
Memorial service honors Josue Flores, boy killed one…May 17, 2017, 11:03 p.m.
-
Jury finds Tulsa cop not guilty in fatal shooting of…May 17, 2017, 10:52 p.m.