Thousands pack GRB to share a Christmas meal

HOUSTON - In 2017, the George R. Brown Convention Center hosted thousands of Super Bowl fans, then thousands of Harvey evacuees. And now, thousands of people who just shared a Christmas meal.

“It’s all good,” said Robert Goins. He and hundreds of other volunteers for the 39th annual City of Houston Super Feast say the meal seems fitting after one legendary year.

“We’ll do this as long as they let us,” said volunteer David Kronman. He and his family have volunteered for the last 19 years.

A plate of warm food included turkey, stuffing and yams. Volunteers expected about 20,000 people to walk through the doors of the GRB on Christmas eve.



“Well, we’re just trying to give everybody a little bit of hope and understand the fact that, you know, we’re here for them,” said Goins. “You know, this is the time, you know, when everybody needs somebody.”



The annual event also offered guests an opportunity to pick up a free bag of canned food items donated by Kroger. Public healthcare workers were available to give screenings and children received Christmas presents. Adults could select clothing and music from local bands filled the room with holiday classics.



“Ain’t it great? It’s great,” said Goins. “I mean that just shows you the resiliency and how great the city of Houston is.”

