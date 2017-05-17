KHOU
Students receive scholarships in Deputy Goforth's honor

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 9:18 PM. CDT May 17, 2017

CYPRESS, Texas -- Two high school seniors were awarded scholarships Wednesday in honor of fallen Harris County Deputy Darren Goforth.

Maria Chanquin, a senior at Cy Fair High School, and Kevin Guzman, a senior at Cy Falls High School, each received a $1,000 scholarship from the Partin Foundation. Robert Partin is a resident of Stone Gate where Deputy Goforth patrolled.

Deputy Goforth was gunned down outside a Cypress gas station in 2015. Shannon Miles, his accused killer, was found competent to stand trial in March.

