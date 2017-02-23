Students, faculty at Chavez High School mourn tragic death of Javier Flores

A student at Cesar Chavez High School signs a banner made in honor of Javier Flores on Thursday, February 23, 2017. (Photo: Shern-min Chow, KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - Students and teachers at Cesar Chavez High School are mourning the senseless murder of 18-year-old Javier Flores.

Flores was a junior at the high school and was killed in an armed robbery at a Subway in southeast Houston Wednesday evening.

The teen was trying to protect his mother who was also working in the restaurant when he was shot and killed.

On Thursday, students signed a large poster hanging in the school hallway. The poster read, "Rest In Peace, Javier."

Flores was a student in Coach Robert Myers' 3rd period speech class. Myers had their last text conversation on his phone.

He explained that Flores was often late to his class and he joked next time Flores was late, he would owe him a Subway sandwich.

He said Flores was late again last week and told him, "I want my sandwich and surely enough, (Flores) texted me 'What kinda sandwich you want?'"

Myers said Flores was about 6'4 and 240 lbs and a protector. One of Flores' friends Aerial Lopez said, "If you had his back, he had yours. That's how it was for him."

Chris Moore had known Flores since the 6th grade. He has this message for the killers, "Just know what goes around, comes around."

Chris was with Flores' parents last night after the shooting. He said Flores' mother shared her sons final words. She said they were, "'Where's papi?' and 'I'm gonna be alright.'"

Funeral arrangements have not yet been released.

