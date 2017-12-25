Spirits high as lowriders deliver gifts on Christmas

HOUSTON - There were high spirits on Christmas thanks to some lowriders.

A Houston car club distributed toys for the 26th year in a row.

“This is our 26th annual juguetes para el barrio ride, or toys for the neighborhood,” said organizer Sotero Villarreal.

The Latin Fantasy Lowrider Car Club is behind the annual tradition.

We rode along with a caravan of custom Cadillacs, Impalas and other vehicles spreading cheer in low-income areas.

“We raise our funds throughout the year during our shows and benefits,” said Villarreal. “It’s just something to give back to the community.”

Many in the communities might not have much of a Christmas otherwise.

“They love seeing the cars and we really appreciate getting toys,” said parent Christine Wise. “I mean, it’s awesome.”

Some were also hit hard by Harvey this year.

“It’s something beautiful for them to do,” said another parent. “Thank God for all of this.”

The car club expected to hand out around 4,000 toys and goodie bags. Organizers said people of all ages are always appreciative.

“We’ve got kids that were 8 or 9, 26 years ago, that are adults now,” said Villarreal. “They bring their kids. A lot of them are used to us on Christmas Day.”

Traditions come in many forms. In this case, lowriders are as welcome as Santa’s red sleigh.

The car club wanted to thank the Precinct 3 Constable’s Office for escorting them.



