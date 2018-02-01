Space Exploration Educators Conference to empower teachers at Space Center Houston

HOUSTON – Space Center Houston looks empower teachers from around the world with new ideas for the classroom, inspiring messages from experts and the latest news on what's happening now in space exploration.

It's all at the 24th annual Space Exploration Educators Conference (SEEC,) Feb. 1-3.

It's an opportunity to transform all disciplines with immersive learning experiences and empower the next generation of explorers.

"This year's program is centered on a blockbuster lunar exhibit experience, provides hands-on workshops with NASA experts and offers something for all teachers - it's not just for science teachers," said Daniel Newmyer, vice president of education for the nonprofit.

"We leverage the excitement of space exploration to teach across a broad curriculum," Newmyer said. "The practical activities we present can be used in science, language arts, mathematics, history and more."

Teachers from kindergarten through 12th grade from around the world will experience a hands-on learning environment with rocket scientists, astronauts and renowned educators. The three-day program provides educators with opportunities to be among Space Center Houston's extensive space artifact collection. Educators will discover "The Real Thing" with more than 400 things to see and do.

Last year's conference drew more than 500 educators from the United States, Canada and Japan. Educators received various cross-curriculum ideas, ready-to-implement classroom activities and valuable networking opportunities with their colleagues, while earning up to 24 hours of continuing education credit.

Attendees will take behind-the-scenes tours of the astronaut training facilities at NASA Johnson Space Center and learn about the technology and research that is furthering NASA's current and future deep space missions.

At the conference, Space Center Houston will honor one teacher with the Cherri Brinley Outstanding Educator Award, named in honor of the 14-year SEEC veteran. Brinley was a Houston-area educator and tireless advocate of space science, inspiring fellow educators and students alike even through her battle with terminal cancer.

Dedicated to empowering educators, SEEC provides continuing education workshops, access to industry leaders and networking opportunities. For more information about this and other Space Center Houston educational programs, visitwww.spacecenterhouston.org/education.

