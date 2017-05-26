Sealy community comes together to celebrate graduation after devastating storms

SEALY, Texas - The small town of Sealy weathered a big storm packing 80 to 100 mile per hour winds earlier in the week. However, on Friday, many there are focused on a big moment instead of the cleanup: high school graduation.

In the heart of Sealy, inside Diane’s Hair Design on Main Street, graduating Sealy High School senior, Makayla Fisher, is getting ready for the moment she’s been waiting years for, a graduation day tradition after a week that’s been the furthest thing from traditional.

“It’s not real,” said Fisher. “It’s almost like you wake up and you’re not at home cause you’re not there anymore.”

The home Fisher’s family lived in was destroyed, nearly everything her family owns was gone after Tuesday’s storms.

“It’s really hard going back every day and cleaning up all the mess and debris and seeing that that used to be our barn and that used to be our shop,” said Fisher. “My house, my room, everything’s just destroyed.”

Fisher’s family and other storm victims say they’re grateful for the friends and neighbors helping them clean up, as well as help setting up Friday night’s senior lock-in at Sealy High School.

Some of these parents helping with the set-up of “Project Graduation” on Friday afternoon suffered damage to their homes and their bodies.

“That’s what the bruising is,” said Andrea Ford, pointing to her right arm. “It’s all the way from my head all the way down this side cause I tried to shield myself from the hail.”

Ford, the mother of graduating senior Elise, was caught in Tuesday’s hail storm outside the on-campus senior award ceremony.

Despite her injuries, she still plans on being at TJ Mills Stadium Friday night to watch Elise get her diploma.

“It’s surreal that it’s finally here,” said Ford. “I’ve waited for 12 years now. It’s crazy. Everyone’s really excited.”

Ford, Fisher, and other seniors will be taking one final seat alongside their fellow Tigers before taking their first steps into a bright future.

“I think once we’re sitting there on the field and walking through the tiger, it’ll hit me and I’ll be really excited,” said Fisher. “I might cry.”

Parents and students say many families have opened up their homes to provide a place for seniors who were impacted by the storm to get ready for graduation night.

Students will meet at the Sealy Junior High cafeteria at 6:30 p.m. before graduation starts at 8 p.m. at the T.J. Mills Stadium.

