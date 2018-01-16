Red Cross extends warming center hours, opens additional center

HOUSTON – The American Red Cross is extending warming center hours at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church and opening an additional warming center at South Main Baptist Church.

Open warming centers:

Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church

2801 Conti Street Houston, TX 77020

Operating hours: Now – 8 a.m.

South Main Baptist Church

4100 South Main Street Houston, TX 77002

Warming center located in the Gym off Colquitt Operating hours: Noon – 8 a.m.

