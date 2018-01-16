Red Cross extends warming center hours, opens additional center

HOUSTON – The American Red Cross is extending warming center hours at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church and opening an additional warming center at South Main Baptist Church.
Open warming centers:
Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church
2801 Conti Street Houston, TX 77020
Operating hours: Now – 8 a.m.
South Main Baptist Church
4100 South Main Street Houston, TX 77002
Warming center located in the Gym off Colquitt Operating hours: Noon – 8 a.m.
© 2018 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs