October Events: Festivals and fun in the Houston area!

Children and adults alike take part in RenFest fun in Todd Mission, Texas. (Photo: Lawson, Hannah)

Fall is here which means cooler temps and outdoor events for the whole family to enjoy! If you are looking for weekend plans, your search is over.

Below is a list of festivals and fun things to do for the month of October:

Are lords and ladies, knights in shining armor, nobles, fairies and elves your thing? If so, plan a visit to the largest interactive Renaissance themed park located just northwest of Houston. Each year, more than 500,000 guests attend the festival to shop, eat and be entertained all while wearing fabulous costumes. Be sure to check their website for the weekend theme!

Saturdays/Sundays from Sept. 30 to Nov. 26

9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

21778 FM 1774, TODD MISSION, TX 77363

To buy tickets, visit here.

Get your livers ready! Oktoberfest Houston combines a little bit of cowboy with a touch of polka and a whole lot of beer. In addition to an amazing selection of local craft beers, there will be live performances and fun games.

Saturday, Sept. 30

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Waterworks at Buffalo Bayou | 105 SABINE, HOUSTON, TX 77007

To buy tickets, visit here.

Opa! The Original Greek Festival has been around for 51 years and features authentic Greek food combined with dancing, shopping and more. Proceeds from the festival help various Houston organizations.

Oct. 5 to Oct. 8, various times

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral | 3511 YOAKUM, HOUSTON, TX 77006

To buy tickers, visit here.

For the seventh year in a row, the Texian Heritage Festival will bring pioneer living back from the past. There will be re-enactments of the Texas Independence battle in addition to an Army of the Republic of Texas encampment and Chikawa Aztec Dancers.

Saturday, Oct. 7

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fernland Historical Park | 780 CLEPPER, MONTGOMERY, TX 77356

To buy tickets, visit here.

Festa Italiana has been a celebration in the Houston area for 39 years and is one of the largest ethnic festivals in the city. Thousans usually turn out to enjoy good food, wine, art and more. Proceeds from the festival help to benefit local non-profits and educational programs.

Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, various times

Italian Cultural & Community Center | 3800 MONTROSE, HOUSTON, TX 77006

To buy tickets, visit here.

Find your best dirndl, lederhosen or other Tyrolean duds for the annual Saint Arnold Oktoberfest in their beer hall. Best part is this year there are no tickets, instead it will be open to the public for purchase of beer or German-style food. Be sure to wear your best outfit, a king and queen will be crowned in their costume contest.

Oct. 6 to Oct. 7

11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saint Arnold Brewing Company | 2000 LYONS, HOUSTON, TX 77020

Do you love getting your hands dirty with mudbugs? If so, take a trip to the Conroe Cajun Catfish Festival..The family-friendly event is in its 28th year and featured not only pounds of crawfish, but also live music, vendors and exhibits.

Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, various times

Downtown Conroe | 101 S MAIN, CONROE, TX 77301

To buy tickers, visit here.

More than 300 artists will be spotlighted in the Bayou City Art Festival. Sponsored by the Art Colony Association, Inc. celebrates 46 years of giving back to non-profits through this event. In addition to art, there will plenty of food trucks and live entertainment.

Oct. 14 to Oct. 15

Houston City Hall | 901 BAGBY, HOUSTON, TX 77002

To buy tickets, visit here.

Time to pull out your favorite cowboy hat. More than 150 years of Texas History comes to life at the Texian Market Days Festival. Attendees can see battle re-enactments, vintage vehicles, live entertainment and more.

Saturday, Oct. 21

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

George Ranch Historical Site | 10215 FM 762, RICHMOND, TX

To buy tickets, visit here.

If you love anything to do with aviation, check out the Wings Over Houston Airshow. This annual event showcases vintage aircrafts from WWII with exciting aerial performances for the entire family to enjoy.

Oct. 21 to Oct 22

8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ellington Airport | 510 ELLINGTON FIELD, HOUSTON, TX 77034

To buy tickets, visit here.

Fro five hours experience the culture and traditions of Spaniard at the Houston Spain Fest. The festival includes musical and dance performances, a horse exhibition, carriage rides and more . There will also be a kid's corners and a bazaar for those wanting to shop.

Saturday, Oct. 21

12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Woodlands Equestrian Club | 10422 HUFSMITH, TOMBALL, TX 77375

To buy tickets, visit here.

Foodies, this is for you! More than 30 food trucks will be taking orders and serving delicious food at the Freight Train Food Truck Festival in Tomball. In addition to great eats, there will be live music and various vendors. #NOMNOMNOM

Saturday, Oct. 21

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Downtown Depot Plaza | 201 S. ELM | TOMBALL, TX 77375

This annual community festival is free and open to the public and celebrates the art, music and heritage in Houston’s East End. There will be local artists, musicians and plenty of food. This year, the festival will donate its proceeds to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Saturday, Oct. 21

12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

East End Esplanade | 2800 NAVIGATION, HOUSTON, TX 77003

To register for a FREE ticket, visit here.

If you love classic and vintage cars, take a trip to the Sam Houston Race Park for the seventh annual Guitar N' Cars Auto Show. There will be exotics, hot rods, trucks, motorcycles and more. Proceeds from the show help raise money for the Houston US Vets program.

Saturday, Oct. 21

12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sam Houston Race Park | 7575 N. SAM HOUSTON PARKWAY WEST, HOUSTON, TX 77064

To buy tickets, visit here.

Celebrate Brazilian culture with a day spent at the Brazilian Food & Music Festival. The family-friendly event will feature live music and vendors. Come hungry, food will be priced from $1 to $30.

Saturday, Oct. 28

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Wildcatter Saloon | 26913 KATY FWY, KATY, TEXAS 77494

To buy tickets, visit here.

