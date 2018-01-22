New mini murals by new artists coming to Houston neighborhoods

HOUSTON – The city of Houston has selected 45 new artists to greatly expand the number of those eclectic and colorful “mini-murals” on street-side traffic signal control cabinets.

Look for 40 new murals to grace neighborhoods such as Central Southwest, East End, Heights, Montrose and the Complete Communities pilot neighborhoods of Acres Home, Gulfton, Near Northside, Second Ward and Third Ward.

“Mini-murals are a fun and creative method the city is using to add more art to Houston’s many thriving communities,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “This program showcases our artists, reflects our history and creates opportunities to enjoy creative expression in places people pass by every day.”

The city and UP Art Studio, the contractor that manages the mini-mural program, encouraged artists in June to submit qualifications for the opportunity to create the murals.

A panel of art experts, community stakeholders, artists and city representatives was selected to review all 551 submissions. The panelists included:

Radu Barbuceanu – City of Houston, Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs

Marcus Gurske – UP Art Studio Advisory Board, Public Relations

Lovie Olivia – Houston-area artist

Noah Quiles – Managing partner of UP Art Studio

Alanna Reed – City of Houston, Department of Public Works

Terry Suprean – Houston-area artist

Lisa Volpe – Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

“It was amazing to see the astounding number of artists that applied for the Mini Murals open call,” said Elia Quiles, managing partner of UP Art Studio.

“I was impressed by the creativity of our Houston-area artists,” said Lisa Volpe, curator of Photography at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. “I’ve seen some of the Mini Murals around town, but being part of this panel has opened my eyes to how vital this neighborhood mural program really is for communities and I’m happy to have been a part of it.”

The 45 new artists

Chris Alexander

Daniela Arce

Marjon Aucoin & Dandee Warhol

Ricardo Barreiro

Charlotte Blanford

Armando Castelan

Juliette Cheney

Pamela Contreras

Jesse de Leon

Mark Deleon

Brian Dibala

Vincent Fink

Flix Flix

Jeromy Flores

Jon Garner

James Glassman

Carlos Hambre

Christina Higgins

Doug Hiser

Michelle Huang

Mathieu JN Baptiste

Jack Karonika

Reuben Levi

Austin Linkinhoker

Renata Lucia

Pasha Luminus

Katherine Mason

Joy Matheson

Jonathan Muzacz

Jessica Padilla

Phillip Pyle II

Kealy Racca

Patti Richardson

Pedro Rodarte

Israel Rodriguez

Alexander Rosero

Aimee Sanchez

Ignacio Sanchez

Andrew

Scott Tarbox

Matt Tumlinson

Jason Williams

Temptest Williams

Cory Willingham

Bree Wristers

Current Mini Murals Artists

Adam Socie "Pilot FX"

Alex Arzu

Anat Ronen

Bret Nix

Denial (Canada)

El Pez (Colombia)

Gabriel Prusmack

Gelson Lemus "w3r3on3"

Janavi Folmsbee

Jay Mack “Muzik” (NJ)

Jessica Guerra

Jessica Rice

Jose Arredondo "Meenr"

Mez Data

Renee Viktor

Roger Seward

Shelbi Nicole

Funding for this program comes from Mayor Sylvester Turner and Council District Service Fund allocations from City Council Districts B, C, H, I and K as well as through private sponsorship.

For more information about the City’s cultural programs go to www.houstontx.gov/culturalaffairs and follow the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs on Facebook @HoustonMOCA.

