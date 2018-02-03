New exhibit spotlights African-American history in Fort Bend Co.

A photo of a large group of African-American men sitting/leaning on sacks filled with rice in Fort Bend County. (Photo: Fort Bend Museum)

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas- The Fort Bend Museum will feature a new exhibit spotlighting the county's African-American history.

Triumphs & Tribulations: Reflections on African American History in Fort Bend County will debut Friday, February 9.

The exhibit looks at the history of African Americans in the county and the people who "helped shape its path for the future." It is the first of a series of new exhibits the museum will be showcasing this year.

The exhibit is free to the public and will be on display until May 26.

