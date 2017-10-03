National Night Out has new meaning after Harvey

National Night Out, the event that has been around since 1984, has added meaning in light of Hurricane Harvey. (Photo: KHOU)

DICKINSON, Texas - National Night out is usually a chance for neighbors to get to know neighbors as well as your local police department.

But the event that has been around since 1984 has added meaning in light of Hurricane Harvey.

"I love it, and I can hear it during the conversations," said Julie Masters, mayor of Dickinson. "People are sharing their stories and finding some humor in it. That's what makes us the strong Texans that we are. It's great to hear laughter again."

Sgt. Tim Cromie was out greeting neighbors in a variety of subdivisions as well as at a gathering at Mount Olive Baptist Church.

"We were hit hard in this community in Dickinson," Sgt. Cromie said. "But everyone is helping each other back on their feet, and this is one example of how all that is coming together in the community."

Cromie's Dickinson home flooded, and even he needed to be rescued.

"It's a little surreal. You don't expect it to happen to you," he said.

Mount Olive has cooked thousands of meals for residents since the storm hit. Its pastor believes the storm has improved relations with the African-American community and police on the whole.

"You're not afraid of them," Pastor Amos Sowell said. "They had to walk with your children in the water, so I think a lot of people have a completely totally different attitude when it comes to that."

There's a town hall meeting in Dickinson Wednesday night to discuss flooding concerns.

