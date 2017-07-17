Senior living center collects more than 100 teddy bears for children coping with tragedy

(Photo: lwitt@fortegroupinc.com )

SPRING, Texas- A senior living center in Spring collected more than 100 teddy bears for children coping with tragedy.

Avanti Senior Living at Augusta Pines hosted a teddy bear drive during the month of June.

The teddy bears were delivered to the Spring Fire Department in hopes that were would passed out to children involved in car accidents, fires or other devastating events that they respond to daily.

“It is important to us that we positively impact the lives of families who live in our area, and this is a wonderful opportunity to bring a feeling of love and support to children who are going through very tough times,” said Kelly P. Hodges, Community Relations Director at the center.

