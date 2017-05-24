Mom, toddler caught in heart of Sealy storm

Heavy hail pelted the mom and her 2-year-old son as it rained down on their SUV, shattering glass and leaving shards of it within inches of the toddler’s car seat. (Photo: KHOU)

SEALY, Texas -- Signs of damage from Tuesday night’s storm are evident all over the town of Sealy.

Experts say it wasn’t a tornado, but people who lived through it say it sure sounded like one.

“It felt like a freight train coming through the front door with the shaking and the noise,” said Jerry Math.

Math’s airplane was tossed like a toy. His winery survived, unlike the hangar he used as a home.

“I had six puppies, and I rounded them all up and held them,” Math said.

Heavy hail pelted Brittney Steinhauser and her 2-year-old son, Destin, as it rained down on their SUV. It shattered a rear window, a side mirror, and left shards of glass within inches of Destin’s car seat.

“And, all of the sudden, my son started screaming in the backseat and saw my window was busted,” said Steinhauser as she cried. “So I crawled back there to get him.”

The storm stopped them in their tracks as they drove to her grandfather’s home for shelter.

“And as I tried to get him, our car started moving and I actually got blown from one position all the way into a big rock mound that stopped my car,” Steinhauser said.

Nearby homes, businesses, barns and hundreds of trees were torn apart as they huddled in the floorboard.

AL & M Building Supply is helping people with structural damage make it through the aftermath.

“We had our last customer come last night at about 12:30,” said owner Alison Korell.

The store expanded its hours and trucked in extra materials. Korell says it will take more than a storm to tear this community apart.

“It’s just a wonderful community to be in,” Korell said.

