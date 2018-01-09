MLK Day celebrations planned in Houston

MLK_Parade_story_0116 (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - MLK Day is Monday, and several celebrations are planned for the Houston area. From parades to special museum events, there is something for the entire family.

24th Annual MLK Grande Parade

The 24th annual MLK Grande Parade is set to begin at 10 a.m. Monday in midtown. This year’s parade begins at San Jacinto and Elgin streets and will continue northbound on San Jacinto to Webster Street.

The event is set to feature 15 floats, 30 marching bands and more than 150 performing groups.

Various community organizations will also participate in the parade. For more information, tap/click here.

40th Annual “Original” MLK, Jr. Birthday Parade

The Black Heritage Society is hosting the 40th annual “Original” MLK Parade at 10 a.m. Monday at the corner of Texas and Crawford streets near Minute Maid Park.

Award-winning singer Leela James will serve as the grand marshal for the parade, which is set to include floats, marching bands, performance groups and more.

Following the parade will be the second annual MLK, Jr. Taste of Houston Festival in Lot B of Minute Maid Park at the corner of Texas and St. Emanuel streets. The event will include food, artwork, kids’ activities and live music. Tap/click here for more information.

30th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast

This breakfast, emceed by KHOU 11 News anchor Len Cannon, helps raise funds for students to attend college. It is set for 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Tickets are available for $50 per person. For more information, tap/click here.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration at the Children’s Museum of Houston

The Children’s Museum of Houston is hosting its 22nd annual MLK Day Celebration all day Monday.

Activities include performances from the Ebony Opera Guild and the winner of the Gardere Oratory Speech Recital. There will also be a peace march led by the Kid’s Committee, and Steve Scott will recite King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

Tickets for the event are $5 each. For more information, tap/click here.

