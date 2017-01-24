Mayor announces plans for 2017 Tour de Houston

Image from the 2016 Tour de Houston. (Photo: Richard Carson)

HOUSTON- Plans for the 12th annual Tour de Houston were announced on Tuesday.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said the bike race will take place on March 19 with more than 5,000 riders expected to participate.

“I can’t think of a better way for Houstonians to see our scenic city and enjoy the outdoors," said Turner.

The race begins and ends at City Hall. Cyclists on all levels are encouraged to ride; the tour has three different lengths.

The event is sponsored by the Apache Corporation and it benefits the Re-Plan Houston Program. It is also part of the Mayor's Wellness Weekend.

For more information and to register, visit here.

(© 2017 KHOU)