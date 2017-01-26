KHOU 11, Rebuilding Together team up to help local families

KHOU 11 employees teamed up with Camden Living and Rebuilding Together Houston to repair the home of a deserving senior as part of the Super Impact 17 project on January 26, 2017.

HOUSTON - KHOU 11 teamed up with Rebuilding Together and Camden Property to help local families in need.

Volunteers began working at 8 a.m. Thursday to transform a home as part of a campaign to help hundreds of homes and families look and feel their best in time for the Super Bowl.

In Independence Heights, volunteers painted and planted to repair a home in one of the most historic parts of Houston.

Hattie Burrell's home has been through a lot. It needed some repairs and lucky for her, several groups like the NFL and Camden teamed up to help her out.

"We are trying to help preserve for some of these elderly folks to keep them in their homes so they can benefit from some of this renewal that's going on in independence heights," said Jim Soller, CEO of Rebuilding Together Houston.





(© 2017 KHOU)