KHOU 11 partners with the Houston Food Bank for 2017 Make a Difference Day project

HOUSTON, TX – KHOU 11 will partner with the Houston Food Bank on Make A Difference Day, one of the largest annual single-days of service nationwide. This year, Make A Difference Day will take place on Saturday, October 28.

The Houston Food Bank’s Teachers Aid program provides school supplies for teachers in low-income schools. Supplies are distributed on posted weekdays and Saturdays, and teachers select from donated items based on grade levels, curriculum needs and current inventory once every three months. Last year, Teachers Aid served 7,257 teachers from low-income schools throughout the greater Houston area.

Make A Difference Day unites volunteers from across the country with a common mission: to improve the lives of others through a wide range of community-driven service projects. Employees from [call letters] and their families will make a difference by packaging supplies for the Teacher's Aid Program for distribution to teachers in outlying school districts, helping Houston Food Bank to extend their reach in other communities. HFB is working to expand from immediate Houston area to the rural counties which they serve.

"At KHOU, we are committed to helping the people we serve," said Susan McEldoon, president and general manager, KHOU 11. “Anyone can make a difference in their community. KHOU 11 is proud to be a part of Make a Difference Day on October 28 in partnership with the Houston Food Bank. KHOU 11 employee volunteers are dedicated to making an impact in the community and to help those in need. We all have the power to do something positive, big or small.

The TEGNA Foundation, supported by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), the parent company of KHOU 11, will contribute $185,000 in community grants for Make A Difference Day projects across the country.

Make A Difference Day is made possible by the employees of TEGNA with support from the Arby’s Foundation and longtime partner Points of Light. Make A Difference Day began in 1992 and has since helped millions of Americans.

Make A Difference Day project organizers are encouraged to register their project at makeadifferenceday.com. By registering, projects will be eligible to win a $10,000 grant to donate to a charity of their choice.

Additional information can be found at www.makeadifferenceday.com.

