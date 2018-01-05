Injured officer considered a 'walking miracle' appears at benefit

A Houston police officer who was hit by a suspected intoxicated driver a few months ago is being called a walking miracle. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - A Houston police officer who was hit by a suspected intoxicated driver a few months ago is being called a walking miracle.

Friday, there was a benefit for 24-year-old officer Nestor Garcia put on by his brothers and sisters in blue.

There was a large turnout, and the officer was also there. He continues to pass milestones in his recovery after a near-death experience on the job.

In September 2017, Garcia was responding to a traffic stop when he was hit by a vehicle and dragged on the Southwest Freeway. He was seriously injured and has had major surgeries since then.

"I'm really appreciative. I really appreciate the support and the love everyone shows me,” Garcia said. “It really helped me getting through this…The one thing I didn't want to do was spend Christmas in the hospital, and luckily, I didn't. I was able to spend at home with my family, and it was awesome."

Robert Zimmerman, the 79-year-old driver accused of hitting him, is free on bond. Zimmerman told investigators he has taken sleeping medicine hours before the accident.

