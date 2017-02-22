Houston's first outdoor roller rink coming to Discovery Green

Ice skating in the fall/winter at Discovery Green (Photo: KHOU 11)

HOUSTON - The ice is out (for the season) and the roller skating rink is going in at Discovery Green in downtown Houston.

According to the Avenida Houston website, "this is Houston's first outdoor roller rink, and is a great way to enjoy the warm days and cool nights of spring."

The grand opening on March 3 will have live music from Allen Oldies Band, Light Rock Express and the Xandudes, a Roller Derby Girls skating demonstration.

The rink will stay open until March 25, giving it a run of just over three weeks. Admission price is $12/person, but there will be a couple of discounted nights.

During its time, the rink will be open:

Monday - Thursday: 5 - 10 pm

Friday: 5 - 11 pm

Saturday and School Holidays*: 11 am - 11 pm

Sunday: 11 am - 9 pm

* - School holidays are March 13 - 17

