Houston's Bicycle Museum hoping to draw out-of-towners

HOUSTON- Every first Saturday of the month the Houston Bicycle Museum holds a market day with vendors, unusual bicycle displays, artisans and merchandise.

Next month market day falls on the day before Houston hosts Super Bowl LI. Organizers are hoping this results in a big crowd of locals and out of town guests.

The museum contains an intriguing collection of bikes from every era plus some bicycles that don't look like bikes at all.

It is a place that enthusiasts love.

Children love the unusual museum also; it is conveniently located within easy walking distance of The Children's Museum.

Children under 10 get in free. Tickets for adults are nine dollars.

