Houstonians celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy

HOUSTON- Thousands in the Houston area honored the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.

"This is a day for everybody to remember to have a dream," said Mayor Sylvester Turner. "And not just a Martin Luther King dream, but have a dream of your own."

This message has been passed down through generations. Many people marched through downtown to honor him.

"It's awesome. We couldn't have a better day," said Tai Hamilton, a parade attendee. "I'm glad I was able to bring my kids out, so they can partake in this and can understand what our history is all about."

Martin Luther King Jr. day is also recognized as a day of service across the nation.

"It doesn't matter how your skin color is," said Keith Bailey. "He told us we had a dream."

A dream that Dr. King helped to make a reality.

(© 2017 KHOU)