Houston Zoo reopens with $5 tickets

Houston Zoo entrance (Photo: Houston Zoo)

HOUSTON – The Houston Zoo reopened for limited operations Friday morning but with a special offer for guests: $5 tickets.

“The entire Houston Zoo team is humbled by the concern and support shown by this community, and we could not be more proud of our fellow Houstonians as the city begins to recover,” the zoo stated in a letter to members.

The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday with the last ticket sold at 4 p.m.

A special ticket price of $5 will be offered at the main gate for both child and adult admission. Included in the $5 ticket are unlimited rides on the Texas Direct Auto Wildlife Carousel, as well as admission to Nature Connects: Art with LEGO Bricks.”

The zoo sustained some minor damage from the storm.

Many people were concerned about the animals as Harvey hit Houston.

The zoo says, “throughout the storm, the animals at the Zoo were safe and secure in their barns and night houses and cared for by a dedicated crew of team members who stayed at the Zoo for the duration of the weather event.”

The zoo has also launched a relief fund: https://www.houstonzoo.org/harveyrelief/

© 2017 KHOU-TV