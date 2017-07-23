KHOU
Houston rap star Trae hands out scholarships at library

Rap star Trae teamed up with the Houston Public Library to hand out scholarships to deserving Houston kids on Sunday.

HOUSTON - Local rap legend Trae teamed up with the Houston Public Library to hand out scholarships to deserving Houston kids on Sunday. 

It was pat of the Hip Hop for Literacy program which gives several kids money to go to college. 

Two aspiring musicians got a great opportunity to meet with music producers and received a recording session at the Barron Recording Studio. 

For more info about the Hip Hop for Literacy program, click here. 

