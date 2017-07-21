Help Houston Zoo zookeeper win national award

A longtime Houston zookeeper has been selected as one of 10 nominees for the first-ever Golden Zoo Keeper Award. "She's a superhero," coworker Suzanne Jurek says. "She has such a joy for life and passion for the things we do in here."

KHOU 6:03 PM. CDT July 21, 2017

