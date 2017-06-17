George Bush Park threatening to ban cyclists

HOUSTON - New signs have been posted at George Bush Park in west Houston, and some cyclists may not like what they say.

The signs state that cyclists could be banned from the park if they don't obey the posted speed limit which is 10 mph when passing pedestrians.

Steve Radack, the commissioner for Precinct 3, says the signs went up after getting complaints that cyclists were speeding past people and in some cases knocking them over.

Radack says he's just trying to remind people to be safe and courteous, and that banning someone would be a last resort.

