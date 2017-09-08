Gallery Furniture gives donations to local organizations helping with Harvey relief

Jim McIngvale (in purple, center) with leaders from local organizations who received donations funds from Gallery Furniture on Friday, September 8, 2017. (Photo: Loveadv.)

HOUSTON - Jim McIngvale, also known as Mattress Mack and owner of Gallery Furniture, presented donation checks to four local organizations who are helping citizens in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

On Friday, McIngvale gave donations funds to organizations that were hand selected by Gallery Furniture for their tireless and continued efforts in helping the Houston community in recovering from the hurricane, the company said.

Here is a breakdown of how the funds were distributed:

$20,000 to Points of Light

$10,000 to Crisis Cleanup

$10,000 to TX/RX Labs

$40,000 (or all that remains) to Houston Community Toolbank

The company said all funds donated to the “Rebuild TX with Jim McIngvale” GoFundMe campaign will be divided amongst the four organizations as it nears its fundraising goal.



The checks were presented to the leaders of the organizations on Friday at Gallery Furniture on the North Freeway.

