FBCSO offering security evaluations to churches

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas- With the recent church massacre in Sutherland Springs, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is offering churches in their area security evaluations in hopes of preventing another tragedy.

FBCSO tweeted Monday, "In light of the tragic event in Sutherland Springs, churches in our area can call us to schedule security/safety evaluations at 281-238-1536."

Officials confirmed Sunday afternoon 26 people died and 20 others were injured in the mass shooting at the Sutherland Springs church which is located outside of San Antonio. The shooter was identified as Devin Kelley, 26, of New Braunfels.

