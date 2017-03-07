Family asks for prayers for 'Iron Bill' Dowling

Retired HFD Capt. Bill Dowling and his family now call Durango, Colo. home. KHOU 11’s Ron Trevino and Kyle Porter spent time with them recently as they try to find some measure of happiness and healing.

Former HFD Captain Bill Dowling has been hospitalized in Colorado and his family is asking for prayers.

Dowling lost both legs and suffered a brain injury after a roof collapsed on him while he was fighting the five-alarm Southwest Inn fire in 2013.

Now he has pneumonia and cellulitis, according to his wife.

“He's struggling really hard and needs a major intervention. He is very anxious and has not rested well, going on 4 days,” his family posted on Facebook. “Please go to God and ask for immediate healing and peace.”

Photos: Capt. Bill Dowling, family in Colorado

The man known as “Iron Bill” and his wife Jacki moved to Durango, Colorado last year to continue his recovery.

KHOU 11 News anchor Ron Trevino visited the family last fall.

“It’s been a roller coaster of health issues after health issues,” Jackie said then. “He gets better, and then pneumonia or he’ll have to have another surgery and all of those set him back to square one.”

Watch: Capt. Dowling's new life in Colorado

She said they almost lost him last February when he had to be hospitalized, but he pulled through.

Now, they’re praying he’ll bounce back again.

