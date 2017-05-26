KHOU
Close

Empty Bowls feed Houston's hungry

Friday morning, KHOU 11 News This Morning was looking at artists make wood and ceramic bowls using a potter's wheel and a wood turning lathe. Sherry Williams also got a hands-on lesson.

Sherry Williams, KHOU 12:50 PM. CDT May 26, 2017

HOUSTON – Artists throughout Houston are creating one-of-a-kind bowls right now for the upcoming Empty Bowls event. 

It takes place Saturday, June 3 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

On that day, the public can come to the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft at 4848 Main St. and purchase a simple meal for a minimum donation of $25. 

In addition they will receive one of the bowls created by the artists.  Money raised benefits the Houston Food Bank.

For more info, visit:  http://www.houstonfoodbank.org/hfb-events/emptybowls/

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories