Empty Bowls feed Houston's hungry

HOUSTON – Artists throughout Houston are creating one-of-a-kind bowls right now for the upcoming Empty Bowls event.

It takes place Saturday, June 3 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

On that day, the public can come to the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft at 4848 Main St. and purchase a simple meal for a minimum donation of $25.

In addition they will receive one of the bowls created by the artists. Money raised benefits the Houston Food Bank.

For more info, visit: http://www.houstonfoodbank.org/hfb-events/emptybowls/

