Empowering Arms

VETERANS TREATMENT COURT

Veterans Treatment Court was created in Texas in 2009 and is a second chance for Veterans entering the criminal justice system. One of the programs that has resulted from the Court is the Veterans Court Advocacy and Mentoring Program (VCAMP). VCAMP is a peer to peer mentoring program of Veterans Serving Veterans, and the results have changed lives. For more information on VCAMP and the Veterans Treatment Courts, visit Mental Health America of Houston



