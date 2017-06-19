Dowling Street in Houston's Third Ward renamed Emancipation Avenue

(Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - A street in Houston's Third Ward once named after a confederate leader now has a new name.

Dowling Street was renamed Emancipation Avenue on Monday in a ceremony appropriate for the Juneteenth holiday.

Mayor Sylvester Turner was on hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony.

"I'm excited for what is happening in our city. This is the dawn of new days. All of our cities. The beginning of something very very special. ...I would like to thank all of the people here and those who are not here. For just persevering. Never forgetting our history and working to maintain it and preserve it." said Turner.

On Saturday, the community celebrated the opening of Emancipation Park in the Third Ward.

Together through private and public partnership, nearly $34 million were invested into the park to turn it into one of the country's most state of the art green spaces.

© 2017 KHOU-TV