Cyclists and city leaders discuss safety at Houston Bike Summit

(Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON- Sharing the road with cyclists may be a lot easier based on the remarks at the ‘Houston Bike Summit’ on Monday.

BikeHouston is working with the Mayor's Office, the Houston Police Department, METRO and the Houston Parks Board on safety improvements.

Mayor Turner plans to submit a 'bike plan' to council in the next two weeks.

The proposal would increase the number of protected bike lanes, trails and side-paths to get cyclists out of harm's way. Officials said this would create a network of "high-comfort, high-safety bike ways" in the city.

“We're aiming to from from a bronze-friendly bicycle city to a gold level bicycle city in the next ten years,” said John Long, Executive Director of BikeHouston.

The summit on Monday sold out. The director of BikeHouston said they're already making plans for next year's summit!



(© 2017 KHOU)