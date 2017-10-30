City ArtWorks' The Art of Conversation Luncheon chairs well-known philanthropists

Mady Kades, a generous patron of the arts, and a longtime supporter of City ArtWorks’ art after school program will be honored.

HOUSTON — Jereann Chaney, Karli Gillum and Nancy Marcus Golden, are chairs of City ArtWorks luncheon the Art of Conversation scheduled at the Junior League of Houston on Monday, Nov. 6, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Mady Kades, a generous patron of the arts, and a longtime supporter of City ArtWorks’ art after school program will be honored.

Jereann Chaney is a major philanthropist and collector of the arts in our city. Chaney has been seriously collecting since 1995 and concentrates on young emerging artists and their work. She currently sits on the Boards of Glasstire, the Blaffer Art Museum, Museum of Fine Arts Houston and the Contemporary Art Museum Houston. Ms. Chaney also participates on the Modern and Contemporary Art Subcommittee and the Photography Subcommittee for MFAH and with Joe Havel leads the Core Program Committee for the MFAH Glassell School.

Karli Gillum recently returned to Houston from New York, where she is an account executive with KHOU-TV and KHOU.com.

Nancy Marcus Golden has chaired successful fundraising events including the 2012 Children’s Assessment Center ‘Spirit of Spring’ luncheon. Mrs. Golden is a member of the 2017 board of City ArtWorks and Children’s Assessment Center’s Friends Guild and is involved with the Salvation Army; she was a part of Fashion Houston; worked actively with the Children’s Cancer Fund/Dallas for five years and in Houston she volunteers with non-profits working for children and adults with cancer, most particularly Holly Rose Ribbon Foundation and Heroes for Children.

Madeleine (Mady) Kades co-chaired The Art of Conversation to benefit City ArtWorks for two years. While on the Board of City ArtWorks, she also conceived, created, and directed The CA Scene, providing an ongoing additional fundraising force for City ArtWorks. A business executive, advocate of the arts, community leader and philanthropist. Mrs. Kades is Vice President and co-owner of The Kades Corporation, which owns and operates 39 McDonald’s restaurants in the Greater Houston and Waco Area.

She chaired the Houston Symphony Fashion Show and Luncheon in 2016 and 2017. She serves on the board of the Houston Symphony League and the Holocaust Museum Houston board of Trustees.She chaired the Alley Theatre Ball in 2015, along with her husband, Ken making “Much Ado About the Alley, Celebrating the Art of Theatre" the most successful ball in the Alley’s history. She was also Underwriting Chairman of the 2017 Alley Theatre Ball.

City ArtWorks, founded in 1982 is a nonprofit organization that for 35 years has promoted and provided resources for visual arts education in Harris County. City ArtWorks serves more than 1,000 students in 50 schools, community centers, low-income apartments, Texas Children’s Hospital and other partnerships. It provides accessible and affordable visual art classes by trained educators and artists, acting on its governing principle that children flourish when given the opportunity to explore their own creativity.

Visit www.cityartworks.org or call 713-681-1331 for more information.

