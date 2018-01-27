CITGO donates $6 million for Harvey relief efforts

(Photo: Courtesy of CITGO)

HOUSTON - CITGO Petroleum Corporation donated $6 million towards Harvey relief efforts in the Independence Heights neighborhood.

The donation will go to Rebuilding Together Houston which provides free home repairs for low-income elderly, U.S. Military Veterans and people with disabilities.

The goal is to repair 300 homes in the neighborhood over the next three years and to help with longer-term recovery efforts.

“The tremendous generosity we’ve seen from companies like CITGO show that no disaster can match the spirit of Texas when we work together,” said Governor Abbott.

Volunteers at CITGO will work alongside Rebuilding Together Houston to clean up the properties so that they are safe for families.

“We understand the long-term impact disasters like Hurricane Harvey have on affected communities, and are here to help our fellow Houstonians recover every step of the way,” said CITGO President and CEO Asdrúbal Chávez

