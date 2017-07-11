BARC celebrates Foster Month in July

BARC Animal Shelter and Adoptions is hoping to find great foster homes for its animals during Foster Month. The shelter shared before and after pictures to highlight the difference a loving foster home can make. (Photo: BARC)

HOUSTON - BARC Animal Shelter and Adoptions is hoping to find great foster homes for its animals during Foster Month.

Foster homes have changed the lives of many Houston-area animals. BARC shared before and after pictures to highlight the difference a loving foster home can make.

The shelter is hosting various events during July to highlight the animals in need of a foster home.

Foster Sleepover

Join BARC and Houston's Huts for Mutts for a 24 hour sleepover event. Also, pick out an adult dog to foster for 24 hours.

Location: BARC, 3300 Carr Street

July 14, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Brew Dogs Foster Event

Learn about fostering for BARC and meet dogs up for adoption

Location: Axelrad Beer Garden, 1517 Alabam Street

July 29, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about fostering or any of the events, visit here or email barcfoster@houstontx.gov.

