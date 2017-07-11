BARC celebrates Foster Month in July

HOUSTON - BARC Animal Shelter and Adoptions is hoping to find great foster homes for its animals during Foster Month.
Foster homes have changed the lives of many Houston-area animals. BARC shared before and after pictures to highlight the difference a loving foster home can make.
The shelter is hosting various events during July to highlight the animals in need of a foster home.
Foster Sleepover
- Join BARC and Houston's Huts for Mutts for a 24 hour sleepover event. Also, pick out an adult dog to foster for 24 hours.
- Location: BARC, 3300 Carr Street
- July 14, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Brew Dogs Foster Event
- Learn about fostering for BARC and meet dogs up for adoption
- Location: Axelrad Beer Garden, 1517 Alabam Street
- July 29, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information about fostering or any of the events, visit here or email barcfoster@houstontx.gov.
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs