BARC celebrates Foster Month in July

KHOU.com , KHOU 5:36 PM. CDT July 11, 2017

HOUSTON - BARC Animal Shelter and Adoptions is hoping to find great foster homes for its animals during Foster Month. 

Foster homes have changed the lives of many Houston-area animals. BARC shared before and after pictures to highlight the difference a loving foster home can make. 

The shelter is hosting various events during July to highlight the animals in need of a foster home.

Foster Sleepover

  • Join BARC and Houston's Huts for Mutts for a 24 hour sleepover event. Also, pick out an adult dog to foster for 24 hours.
  • Location: BARC, 3300 Carr Street
  • July 14, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. 

Brew Dogs Foster Event

  • Learn about fostering for BARC and meet dogs up for adoption 
  • Location: Axelrad Beer Garden, 1517 Alabam Street
  • July 29, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. 

For more information about fostering or any of the events, visit here or email barcfoster@houstontx.gov. 

