Area Boy Scouts collecting food for those in need

HOUSTON – More than 400 Boy Scout packs and troops in the Greater Houston area are collecting food donations for those in need.

Those Scouts will distribute door hangers across the area on Saturday soliciting donations and then return the following week, Feb. 3, to collect any non-perishable food.

“We’re asking for whatever families can give,” said Pablo Canovas, assistant cub master for Pack 1928 in Tomball.

It’s part of a larger effort across Southeast Texas. The Sam Houston Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America spans across 16 counties—from Matagorda to Houston to Madisonville—and has partnered with the Souper Bowl of Caring to collect donations.

All donations will go back to local food banks, food pantries and churches in the Scouts’ local neighborhoods, said Shane Burks, marketing director for the Sam Houston Area Council. Scouts collected more than 200,000 pounds in 2016.

Canovas’ pack is one of three who will collect in the Village Creek subdivision in Tomball. They hope to collect more than the 1,600 pounds of food from last year.

“It’s part of them giving back, and this is a good way for them to give back to their community,” Canovas said.

