ANSWERING YOUR QUESTIONS: Standing for Houston through Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON - As a powerful category 3 storm, Hurricane Harvey is scary even for veterans along the Texas Coast.

Since Hurricane Ike hit in 2008, more than a million people have moved to the area and many of them have never been through a hurricane.

We know you have questions so KHOU team members are standing by to help in our Standing for Houston through Hurricane Harvey phone bank.

They can answer your questions about the storm, shelter information, evacuation routes, and much more.

The number to reach the team is 713-609-9439.

The team will be here for you until midnight on Friday and will be back throughout the storm.

