KHOU 11 is teaming up with Star Furniture to introduce “Turn the Page,” a new community effort to help shed light on Houston’s childhood literacy crisis and encourage summer reading throughout the Houston area.

Reading is a critical part of early childhood development, and studies show that when kids don’t read over the summer, they can fall behind when they return to school in the fall. Unfortunately, thousands of Houston kids don’t have a single book to read in their home.

Now through June 30, we invite the public to donate gently used children’s books at any Star Furniture location, participating Houston Public Libraries and the KHOU 11 Studio. Donations will benefit Houston-based non-profit “Books Between Kids,” an organization that serves at-risk children by providing them with books to build their own home libraries.

" I loved being read to, it was great..."

KHOU 11 NEWS ANCHOR MIA GRADNEY

"Turn the Page" with KHOU's Mia Gradney

"Earliest memories of reading as child, gotta be my mother reading to me as a child..."

KHOU 11 NEWS TRAFFIC REPORTER DARBY DOUGLAS

"Turn the Page" with KHOU's Darby Douglas

Throughout the campaign, KHOU 11 will host special reading events for Houston families. Join us at noon on June 14 and June 28 on the KHOU 11 Facebook Page or live book readings with a KHOU 11 anchor. Then, on June 26, visit the Star Furniture west Houston location at 16666 Barker Springs Road from 4 to 7 p.m. to drop off books and enjoy story time with Great Day Houston host Deborah Duncan at 5:30 p.m.

Houston Public Libraries are also challenging kids to open books this summer with the Summer Reading Program, a free incentive-based program to encourage kids and teens to read. Click here to learn more about the Summer Reading Program, and find recommended reading lists for all ages here.

Together, we can "Turn the Page."

"I didn't want my parents to stop reading to me, I was the nagging kid.."

KHOU 11 NEWS ANCHOR LISA HERNANDEZ

"Turn the Page" with KHOU's Lisa Hernandez

GREAT DAY HOUSTON HOST DEBORAH DUNCAN

"Turn the Page" with KHOU's Deborah Duncan

Where to donate

You can donate gently used books to participating Star Furniture and Houston Public Library locations.

For a list of participating Star Furniture locations, click here.

For a list of participating Houston Public Library locations, click here.

" I was read to a lot as a kid..."

KHOU 11 NEWS ANCHOR LEN CANNON

"Turn the Page" with KHOU's Len Cannon

"I remember my mom, sitting in her lap..."

KHOU 11 NEWS CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DAVID PAUL

"Turn the Page" with KHOU's David Paul

Literary resources

Reading list for Pre-K and younger.

Reading list for Kindergarten to second grade.

Reading list for third grade to fifth grade.

Download the KHOU 11 "Turn the Page" bookmark below. On mobile, download it here.

KHOU 11 Downloadable Bookmark by KHOU