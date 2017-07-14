2017 KHOU 11 Food Fight

(Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - KHOU 11 has committed to longtime hunger relief in Houston with the KHOU 11 Food Fight to benefit the Houston Food Bank.

The station is joined in this effort by its generous community partners: Katy Furniture and Reliant, an NRG Company.

This year we spiced things up with a competition among the KHOU 11 Morning Team and the KHOU 11 Evening Team to see who can collect the most donations for the Houston Food Bank from July 18 to Aug. 6.

While we love food donations, for every $1 donated the Houston Food Bank can provide three full meals.

To help, donate non-perishable food in Houston Food Bank Red Barrels located in over 190 area grocery stores. Each Red Barrel is assigned to a neighborhood food pantry so that the food donated in your local store directly serves your neighbors.

The KHOU 11 team, food drive sponsors, plus Houston Food Bank staff and volunteers will be on hand to collect food and funds throughout the day. Katy Furniture will be collecting food at its store, located at 1620 N. Westgreen Blvd. in Katy.

Below are some of the Houston Food Bank's most-needed items:

Canned ready-to-eat items with pull tops: vegetables, fruit

Protein in pouches or pull-top cans: tuna, beef stew, chili, canned chicken

Peanut butter

Snacks: granola bars, breakfast bars, etc.

Bottled water

Cleaning supplies: mops, mop buckets, brooms, bleach wipes, bleach, garbage bags, bug spray

Are you Team Breakfast or Team Dinner? You can join a team by simply clicking the link to the team you want to join and donating!

To donate to Team Breakfast (KHOU 11 Morning Team), click here.

To donate to Team Dinner (KHOU 11 Evening Team), click here.

For 30 years, the annual food drive has encouraged hunger awareness and support, which is especially critical during the summer, as thousands of area children are without free meals provided at school and food pantries often find themselves at their lowest levels. The Houston Food Bank feeds 900,000 people each year and provides food and other essentials to nearly 500 hunger relief programs in an 18 county service area. To learn more about the organization, visit here.

