2017 KHOU 11 Food Fight: Are you Team Breakfast or Team Dinner?

We're kicking off our KHOU 11 Food Fight in partnership with the Houston Food Bank, Reliant and Katy Furniture. Help us fight hunger by donating online at KHOU.com/foodfight to the KHOU 11 Morning Team or the KHOU 11 Evening Team.

KHOU 3:41 PM. CDT July 14, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories