200 homeless kids get new shoes from Academy

HOUSTON - More than 200 homeless children have a new pair of shoes to start the new year, thanks to some kind-hearted folks who are truly standing for Houston.

The shoes for the children at Star of Hope were donated by Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Volunteers from Frost Bank and the non-profit Trees of Hope Guild were on hand to help the children pick out their favorite pair and try them on.

Academy also donated socks and footies to help keep their feet warm.

